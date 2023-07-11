When Aishwarya Rai Gave Befitting Reply To TV Host’s Sexist Jibe At Beauty Pageants

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the epitome of charisma and on-screen presence. She leaves the audience floored with her impeccable acting skills. In her career spanning decades, Aishwarya has proven her acting mettle and aced every role with perfection. She had catapulted to stardom across the globe after winning the Miss World title in 1994. The host of the British television show The Morning made a sexist jibe at her in an interview at the time. The host told her that beauty pageants encourage men to sit in front of the television, ogle and look at the pretty bodies in the swimsuits. Aishwarya said that it’s beauty with a purpose; it helps the winner become an ambassador, which generates a lot of funds for charity. She also told the journalist that charitable organisations across the world benefit from these funds. “The gist is fun but it has a purpose behind it. The evening would be glamorous because it is entertainment, it is showbiz,” Aishwarya said.

Aishwarya admitted in a press conference that she did not feel comfortable donning a bikini on the ramp. She had expressed this to the organisers as well and they later cancelled the swimwear round in 1995. According to Aishwarya, she was not solely speaking for herself but for a lot of girls in other countries as well, where swimwear is not necessary.

Aishwarya recently received the spotlight for her fascinating performance in the Ponniyin Selvan franchise. She played the dual role of Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (played by actor Mohan Babu). Her second role was of Nandini’s mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi. This franchise is based on the popular novel by the same name written way back in 1950 by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is about 2200 pages and is based on Chola king Arunmozhi Varman’s life.