When Akshay Kumar Ignored Katrina Kaif, Left Her In Tears on Humko Deewana Kar Gaye Sets; Watch

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have delivered a number of blockbusters in the past. From Namastey London to Welcome, their chemistry set the screen on fire in the 2000s. However, did you know, Akshay ignored Katrina during their intial interactions of their first film together, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006)? In a video going viral, Katrina opened up about her first meeting with the actor and revealed that he threw attitude at her.

In a video shared by a fan on Instagram, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Farah Khan were seen promoting Tees Maar Khan when the actor-duo opened up about their first meeting. Katrina revealed that she met Akshay for the first time at Firoz A. Nadiadwala’s office and he brushed her off and ‘walked off’ despite her greeting him. They crossed paths again at Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday party and Akshay brushed her off yet again.

Akshay then revealed that the duo then met on the sets of Humko Deewana Kar Gaye and he ignored her there as well. Akshay teased that she went crying to ‘someone’, who fans believed was Salman Khan, and complained to him about Akshay. He revealed that Katrina ‘explained how bad (he) is,’ that he doesn’t talk to her and that he along with the cast spoke only in Punjabi.

It seems that the duo eventually worked things out and went on deliver several blockbusters together. Akshay and Katrina were last seen together in 2020’s Sooryavanshi, which was a hit that year.

While fans are hoping they reunite, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif have been busy with their respective projects. Akshay will be seen in OMG: Oh My God 2 this year whereas Katrina has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi. The actress works with Sriram Raghavan.