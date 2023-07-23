When Akshay Kumar Shouted At Maniesh Paul During An Award Show: 'My Mother Had Also Come...'

Maniesh Paul has undoubtedly entertained us with his performances on both small and big screens over the years. Whether it was Mickey Virus or Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, the actor has a flair to pick interesting roles from time to time. In a recent interview, Maniesh recalled an unsavory incident with Akshay Kumar and how it left him embarrassed.

During a freewheeling conversation with Humans Of Bombay, when the actor was asked to share some funny moments with the tinsel town celebs, Maniesh recalled an interaction with Akshay Kumar around the time when he was new to hosting award shows. It was when Khiladi Kumar was walking off-stage after receiving an award, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue).” “He turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted),” the actor shared.

He added, “I started telling him how he insulted me in front of my mother. I said I was just asking him for tips on acting. Our conversation just went to another level and everyone was in splits." Later, Akshay Kumar had lauded Maniesh Paul for his sense of humour. He even told the actor that he had fun with him.

Maniesh Paul who hosted the News18 Showsha Reel Awards on February 25, was honoured with the Best Actor In A Comic Role for his work in JugJugg Jeeyo. Time and again, the actor has been appreciated for his on screen presence and comic timing, for which he also enjoys a massive fan following.

On receiving the award, Maniesh had said, “Well honestly, I wasn’t expecting this, main peeche baithke mera script rehearse kar raha tha. Honestly, this validation feels so so good. A big thank you to Karan Johar sir, Raj Mehta, Apoorva Mehta… it’s because of them I bagged this film. I am so happy to work with Anil Kapoor Sir. You’ve been a legend. When I get awards, I become that Maniesh Paul from Malviya Nagar again, when I used to perform on stage in school and college and teachers said that this guy is going to go a long way… I have only have one advice to aspiring actors and performers - that in this industry, people often try to fit you in a box, make sure that you never let your dreams and aspirations to be confided in a box. I also want to thank all those people who rejected me, which gave me the push to try harder."