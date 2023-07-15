When Akshay Kumar Was Declared 'Flop Actor' And This Abbas-Mastan Film Saved His Career

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest superstars in the country. He is known as the ‘Khiladi’ of Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. Currently, he is going through a rough patch in his career, as the actor has had five flops in the last 15 months. From Bachchan Pandey to Rakshabandhan, many of his films couldn’t perform well at the box office. However, Akshay still remains a producers’ favourite and has a great line-up of work ahead. Though, this isn’t the first time the actor is going through a rough patch.

During the early 2000s, the actor was going through a similar phase, as many of his films were not performing well. At that time, many directors and producers had lost their faith in him and had even declared him a “flop actor". However, he signed a film named Ajnabee in 2001. It was directed by Abbas-Mastan and also starred Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu in the lead roles. The film was a huge hit and people loved Akshay’s performance in the movie. He played the role of a villain and received great reviews from critics as well.

According to reports, the film was made on a small budget of Rs 17 crore and went on to make Rs 33 crore at the box office. It changed the fortunes of Akshay Kumar, who was once again declared a top hero in Bollywood.

Recently, a teaser for Akshay’s upcoming film, OMG 2, was released. The film is a sequel to OMG, which starred him and Paresh Rawal. In the teaser, the actor can be seen in the role of Lord Shiva, and it has received a great response from the audience. The film will be released in theatres on August 11.

Akshay was last seen in Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi. The film was a remake of a hit Malayalam film named Driving Licence, but it couldn’t perform well and didn’t receive a great response from the audience. Akshay has a great lineup of films like The Great Indian Rescue, the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Hera Pheri 3 and more in his pipeline.