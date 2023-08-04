When Amar Upadhyay Regretted Leaving Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Ekta Kapoor’s hit TV drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi still remains one of the most popular Hindi serials of all time. Recently, the TV soap completed 23 years. On this occasion, producer Ekta Kapoor shared a clip of the serial’s promo, along with a long note describing her journey in the industry. The hit serial featured prominent actors like Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Ronit Roy, and Somuit Sachdev. One of these actors left the serial for films, only to regret it later. It was none other than Amar Upadhyay. He played Mihir Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. He left the serial midway for films.

As a result, his character was killed in the show. Mihir’s death in the serial remains one of the most tragic moments ever shown in Indian TV’s history. His portrayal of Mihir earned him such a huge fan frenzy that they wanted him back on the show. Fans couldn’t see their favourite character taking an exit from the show. It’s not only the fans who felt bad, but Amar also regretted his decision of leaving the soap.

Amar Upadhyay, in an interview a few months back, said that the massive popularity of Mihir got him a host of film offers at that time. He “also randomly signed 4-5 films,” adding that three out of those films were on the floor. Amar Upadhyay said that there was so much on his plate and it was spilling out, but he couldn’t handle the dates as he did not have a manager. He added, “I was on such a stage with films that I couldn’t leave them or I couldn’t do them without leaving the show.”

Amar went on to appear in various films like LOC Kargil, Waah Waah Ramji, and Dhundh The Fog. The films didn’t perform well at the box office. Turns out, Amar Upadhyay is still struggling to make his mark in Bollywood. He calls it a “learning experience”. In another interview, he said, “When I did those films, I did not know the future. The films did not work and the reason behind it could be anything.”

Now, after 23 years, Amar Upadhyay regrets leaving the show. An entertainment portal quoted him saying, “When I left Kyunki, it was a hard decision because I was loaded with so much work. I had three movies in hand and was led in six projects. I shouldn’t have been so greedy as an actor. Today, I would have stuck to Kyunki and told them to wait.”

Amar Upadhyay was last seen in the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.