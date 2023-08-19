When Ameesha Patel Rejected Blockbuster Films With Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt

Ameesha Patel is rejoicing in the massive triumph of Gadar 2, which signifies a significant resurgence for the actress who initially gained fame through her first movie, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Following her impactful debut alongside Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha starred alongside Sunny Deol in Gadar, once again achieving remarkable success. However, during a recent interview, she disclosed that after the success of these films, she declined numerous opportunities to lead major projects.

When questioned by ETimes about the movies she wished she hadn’t declined, she mentioned that movies such as Chalte Chalte featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Munna Bhai MBBS starring Sanjay Dutt and Tere Naam starring Salman Khan were offered to her, but due to scheduling conflicts, she had to reject them. She shared, “There were numerous films I had to let go of due to date clashes, so I don’t have any regrets about it."

Ameesha clarified that her inability to take on these roles was due to prior commitments she had already made to other projects. During the same interview, the actress conveyed her desire to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan once more, citing the audience’s admiration for their on-screen chemistry from their debut film.

During the early 2000s, Ameesha Patel appeared in movies such as Humraaz, Mangal Pandey: The Rising and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, among others. She also made a cameo appearance in Yash Raj Films’ Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic.

Reports indicate that Ameesha Patel encountered a challenging period in her career from 2003 to 2006. In 2007, she acted in the movie Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, which achieved a moderate level of success. During the same year, she appeared in Priyadarshan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. While the film garnered success, Ameesha Patel’s role in it went relatively unnoticed.

And now in 2022, Ameesha Patel’s latest movie Gadar 2 has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023. Within just one week, the film has amassed a total of Rs 308.5 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, marking the peak of Ameesha’s career.