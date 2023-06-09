When Ameesha Patel Replaced This Actress In Mangal Pandey: The Rising

Ameesha Patel is celebrating her 48th birthday on June 9. The actress has received adulation from the audience for her noteworthy performances in several films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Mangal Pandey - The Rising, etc. She played the role of a Bengali widow Jwala in Mangal Pandey - The Rising. Jwala was forced to perform Sati in the film and saved by Captain William Gordon (Toby Stephens).

Many don’t know that before Ameesha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was director Ketan Mehta’s first choice for playing the role of Jwala. As per reports, it was Aamir Khan, who requested to cast Ameesha in the film. Aamir took this decision after he saw her on the BBC channel’s game show Question Time India. He was impressed by her IQ and later Ketan Mehta also agreed to cast Ameesha in the film.

In one of her interviews in 2004, Aishwarya explained why she was ‘replaced’ by Ameesha in Mangal Pandey - The Rising. She revealed that there was disagreement between the producer of the film, Bobby Bedi, and her agents to the point of pre-mahurat. The actress said that only the media had etched the word replaced but the situation was very different.

On the other hand, Bobby Bedi said that she wanted to double her fees after signing the agreement and that’s why they dropped her. He had revealed this to Telegraph in 2003. The report also revealed that Aishwarya signed the film for the initial fee of Rs 1.5 crore, whereas Aamir Khan, was charging Rs 7 crore.

Backed by NH Studioz, Mangal Pandey: The Rising was released on August 12, 2005, in India. This film has been released in Hindi, Urdu, and English. It was based on the life of revolutionary Mangal Pandey who had served in the 6th company of the 34th Bengal Native Infantry in Barrackpore. Apart from Aamir and Ameesha, Coral Beed, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Tom Alter, and others also acted in this film. H. Banerjee, Farrukh Dhondy, and Ranjit Kapoor penned the storyline of this film.