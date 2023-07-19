When Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan Didn't Charge Anything For This Movie

The Bollywood film industry has witnessed various power couples on-screen and off-screen. One of the most influential couples that the showbiz has seen is Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. They first met in 1970 but didn’t interact with each other at that time. It was later, on the sets of the 1972 film Ek Nazar, that they fell in love and their love story blossomed into a beautiful married life.

They worked together in Silsila, Zanjeer, Mili, Chupke Chupke and Sholay, and the audience loved seeing them together. Chupke Chupke, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was released in 1975. Starring Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash and Usha Kiran, it was one of the most successful films of its era. By then, both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were already superstars but they agreed to work as supporting actors in Chupke Chupke. Initially, Hrishikesh Mukherjee didn’t want to cast this power couple as others might have been overshadowed. However, when the couple discovered that the film was a comedy, they reached out to the director and asked to be cast.

Even today, the film is beloved by audiences, and Chupke Chupke is regarded as one of the most-watched comedy movies. They even chose to work for free and didn’t charge anything from the makers.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan shared a special bond with Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and they convinced him to work with them. According to reports, Jaya Bachchan was pregnant during the shooting of Chupke Chupke but Hrishikesh Mukerjee took full care of her and ensured she faced no issues while working.

Both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were doing well individually in the industry by the time Chupke Chupke was released. She was known for her roles in Guddi, Kora Kagaz, Koshish and Anamika. Guddi was a turning point in her life, and the film, also directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, depicted her as a school-going girl.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan had done Zanjeer (1973) by that time and earned the title of “angry young man", playing the role of a cop in the film. Even after 50 years after its release, Zanjeer remains one of the most memorable films of Amitabh Bachchan.