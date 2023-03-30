Amitabh Bachchan, in his illustrious Bollywood career spanning several decades, has delivered numerous blockbusters. From owning the character of an angry young man in films like Zanjeer, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Deewar and Kala Patthar to adapting to new-age movies, including Paa, Piku, Pink and Uunchai, the Big B of Bollywood has indeed come a long way. The actor’s indomitable spirit has allowed him to continue taking up projects, even at the age of 80, proving that age is just a number for him. Apart from films, Amitabh is also quite active on social media, sharing posts and writing blogs.

Earlier, on June 22, 2021, the megastar dropped a glimpse of his 1975 film Deewar, revealing an anecdote related to his shooting days. If you watched Yash Chopra, you might be aware of Amitabh’s knotted shirt look from the film, which became a craze back then. Speaking about the trendsetter shirt, Amitabh, in his Instagram post stunned everyone upon revealing that it was in fact a tailoring mistake.

“Those were the days, my friend… and the knotted shirt… it has a story…” started out the Uunchai actor in his caption. As per the caption, the shirt was made too long for Amitabh almost going below his knees. Since the director and filmmakers could not afford to delay the filming process any longer, they came up with a quick fix.

Instead of ditching the shirt, they knotted it from the front. “First day of shoot… shot ready… camera about to roll… and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees… director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor… so tied it up in a knot,” the caption revealed.

The picture captured Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vijay Verma, donning the iconic blue knotted shirt, baring his lean and muscular torso. Slipping into a pair of white trousers, and sporting long hair, Amitabh appeared to be engrossed in his character, while standing under the scorching heat of the sun.

These days, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Project K opposite Prabhas. He was last seen in the 2022 film Jhund.

