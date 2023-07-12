When Amitabh Bachchan Starred in a Bhojpuri Film Produced by His Makeup Artist for Free | Throwback

Amitabh Bachchan, who has been a part of the film industry since the 1960s, in the early 2000s starred in a Bhojpuri film called Ganga. The film was produced by his own makeup artist, Deepak Sawant. During a recent appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Manoj Tiwari, who also acted in the film alongside Ravi Kishan, shared an interesting incident. He revealed that Amitabh Bachchan approached him towards the end of the shoot and offered him a role in the film, even though Ravi Kishan, a popular star in the Bhojpuri industry, was already part of the cast. What made it even more memorable was that Amitabh did the film without taking any remuneration. The film also starred Nagma and Hema Malini in pivotal roles.

Recalling the incident, Manoj shared that it was a big moment when Amitabh Bachchan contacted him. “Amit ji called and requested, ‘Manoj, give us two days.’ The film was being produced by Deepak Sawant, his makeup artist. I wondered why Amitabh Bachchan was reaching out to me. For about 10-12 days, I was in a state of disbelief because meeting Amitabh Bachchan had always been a dream of mine. And when he stood before me, I couldn’t help but stare at him in awe."

Speaking of Amitabh Bachchan’s “greatness," Manoj said that the actor’s decision to be a part of Ganga was not for personal gain but for the sake of Deepak Sawant. He shared that back then Bhojpuri films were made with a budget of around Rs 1.5 crore, but the producer would earn Rs 7-10 crore from it. “He did it for Deepak Sawant. For him, Amitabh Bachchan did the film without charging any money so the film could make more money,” he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be soon seen in the much-awaited movie, Project K which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Besides this, he also has Ganapath in his pipeline.