When Amy Jackson 'Fell In Love' With Nawazuddin Siddiqui After Watching Him In ...

Actress Amy Jackson “fell in love” with Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui after watching Gangs of Wasseypur. The critically-acclaimed movie is arguably one of the best film franchises in Nawauddin’s career. The two-part film directed by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was a one-of-a-kind gangster crime drama that left viewers impressed. Amy, who rose to fame after starring in the Prateik Babbar-starrer Ekk Deewana Tha, was also impressed by Nawazuddin’s performance in Gangs of Wasseypur just like us. The actress made the revelation back in 2016 when she was promoting her film, Freaky Ali.

In an interaction with the reporters, Amy revealed, “I fell in love with Nawaz on screen after watching Gangs of Wasseypur.” Calling Nawauddin an “excellent actor” Amy shared that during the shooting of Freaky Ali, she felt nervous to act opposite the talented actor. Amy credited Nawazuddin for teaching her many things while on the film sets. “He helped me with my Hindi and how to interpret things,” she said.

Directed by Sohail Khan, Freaky Ali also starred Arbaaz Khan and Asif Basra in important roles. It revolved around how a debt collector turns out to be a golfing sensation. Nawauddin was heaped with praise from the audience and critics for his performance in the film. It was the first time that Amy Jackson was paired with Nawauddin.

top videos

Coming back to the present, the actor is celebrating his 49th birthday today, May 19. His next cinematic venture is director Kushan Nandy’s romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra. Nawauddin is cast opposite actress Neha Sharma in the film, which is slated to release on May 26. Produced collaboratively by Kiran Shroff and Naeem Siddiqui under the banners of AA Films, the film’s trailer and songs are already a hit among movie enthusiasts.

Amy marked her debut in the film industry with the Tamil-language film Madrasapattinam. Later on, she worked in numerous Bollywood and regional language films including I, Singh Is Bling, 2.0, Thanga Magan, and Theri. Amy recently made an appearance at the star-studded Cannes 2023. She left her admirers swooning in a mesmerising black gown, having a thigh-high slit.