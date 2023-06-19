When Ananya Panday Said She Found The Godfather Overrated But Denied It Later: ‘I Get Carried Away’

Ananya Panday was once asked about a movie which is overrated according to her. The actress immediately responded saying ‘The Godfather’. She added, “I haven’t seen it, so.” However, later the actress denied the same and revealed that she has watched all three movies. A video of the same has gone viral now.

In the other video, the actress shared that Ishaan Khatter had asked her, if she found The Godfather overrated. The Liger actress was heard saying, “No, I do not. I watched all three of them and it’s a part of my favourite movies now and I get carried away sometimes, and I talk really fast. There was a hamper to win, and it was the first movie that came to my mind, it really of me.”

Have a look at the video:

Several Reddit users dropped in their opinion on her statements. One of them wrote, “Fun fact: She changed her opinion after watching Sofia Cappola’s acting in 3rd part, which also inspired her own acting in Liger, to a large extent.”

Ananya Panday made her acting debut in 2019 with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She then went on to star in many commercial films including Pati Patni Aur Woh and Gehraiyaan. She is one of the most promising faces in showbiz and fans are excited to see her next film outings.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. The film failed to leave a mark at the box office. Next, Ananya will be seen in Reema Kagti’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, she will also be sharing the screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for Dream Girl 2.