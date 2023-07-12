When Anil Kapoor And Jackie Shroff Fought On The Sets Of Their 1985-Film Yudh

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff share a great camaraderie, both on and off screen. On multiple occasions, the duo have acknowledged their love for each other. But being actors, they often had to be a part of fight scenes. At times, actors get so invested in such scenes, that they end up fighting in reality. One such incident took place on the sets of Rajiv Rai’s Yudh. Yudh was a huge commercial success at the box office. The film also starred Tina Ambani, Pran, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Govil in important roles. Anil Kapoor always played the role of a younger brother to Jackie, despite being older than him in real life. During the film’s shoot, they apparently fought with each other for real. As per reports, the script demanded a fight scene, in which Jackie Shroff had to throw Anil Kapoor on the table in front of Pran. They shot the scene, but the director was not satisfied.

Anil immediately understood what Rajiv Rai wanted. They shot the scene again, but the filmmaker was left disappointed. In fact, Anil Kapoor also pointed out that Tina and Jackie Shroff did not seem to be ready for the scene, which required continuity. In this situation, Anil screamed at them. Seeing him scream, Jackie Shroff quickly caught Anil Kapoor by the collar and pushed him onto the table, as he was initially required to do. Before Anil Kapoor could even react, everyone on the set started applauding. This particular scene made it to the silver screens as well. The duo later hugged each other and sorted it out amongst themselves.

A similar incident had taken place in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s commercially hit movie Parinda. A scene required Jackie Shroff to slap Anil Kapoor. Reportedly, the Hero actor slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times to give him a perfect shot.

The duo have worked in many superhit films in Bollywood which includes Ram Lakhan, Trimurti, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Karma, 1942: A Love Story, Lajja, and Shootout at Wadala among many others.