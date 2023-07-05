When Anil Kapoor Said He Would 'Leave' Wife Sunita Kapoor For Kangana Ranaut: 'She Is So...'

Koffee With Karan will be back for another season of juicy gossip and celebrity revelations! Season 7 ended on a high note, with the announcement of another season, and fans have been eagerly waiting to hear who will be on the guest list for Koffee With Karan 8. Rumour mills are abuzz that Karan Johar is eager to kick off the season with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on the couch.

As the excitement builds up, a clip from the Season 3 with Kangana Ranaut, Sanjay Dutt and Anil Kapoor on the couch is going viral on the internet. It dates back to when Anil Kapoor jokingly said that he would ditch his wife Sunita Kapoor to marry Kangana Ranaut.

During a conversation on the chat show, Karan Johar posed an interesting question to Anil Kapoor: If he had to choose one woman to leave his wife for, who would it be? Without missing a beat, Anil pointed at Kangana Ranaut and took her name. Karan reacted to Anil’s answer, giving Kangana a whimsical piece of advice! He said, “I think you should worry."

On Reddit, many defended Kangana. One user commented, “I remember watching this episode and feeling why the hell are these three acting so mean to her. There was a rapid fire bit when either Anil or Sanjay was shaming Kangana for her revealing dress and said she would have looked better if she had worn a salwar kameez. Coming from these two creeps." Another wrote, “This episode made me almost puke. The audacity of these men to ask Kangana such derogatory questions and that horrendously smug smile on their face!"

Anil also took a dig at Shilpa Shetty fr allegedly getting lip fillers during the shoot of Badhaai Ho Badhaai. When asked about a bad botox job, Anil said, “Yeh lips pe kya karte hain yaar? I didn’t like the way Shilpa had done her lips when we were shooting for Badhaai Ho Badhaai. My entire continuity went for a toss," he said. When Karan asked if Shilpa’s lips became bigger, he said, “Itne mote mote lips ho gaye the. Now, her lips are fantastic," he added.

Anil Kapoor recently sent netizens into a frenzy after a video of him holding Sobhita Dhulipala close while posing for the paparazzi went viral on social media. They were attending the promotions of their show The Night Manager: Part 2.