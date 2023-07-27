When Anupam Kher Wanted Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir In His Directorial Debut

The late 90s and the 2000s were ruled by the three Khans of Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Due to their stardom, every director and producer wanted to work with them. But when Anupam Kher attempted to bring them together on the silver screen with his directorial debut, the Khans declined the offer citing a lack of dates.

In 2002, actor Anupam Kher donned the director’s hat for the first time for Om Jai Jagdish. For his movie, he needed three brothers and wanted to rope in Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor-director approached the Yash Raj Studios to produce the movie. But the production house placed a condition that if the three Khans agreed to sign the film, only then would the movie be backed by the Yash Raj banner. But reportedly, the three actors could not find dates for shooting.

The Khosla Ka Ghosla actor has worked with the three Khans and shared a great bond with them. He hoped that they would accept his offer. He also tried to rope in Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty and Preity Zinta but they too refused. The movie finally featured Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Reportedly, the role of the lead actress was offered to Madhuri Dixit. But as per reports, the actress refused to work opposite Anil Kapoor. The role was then offered to Tabu but finally, Mahima Chaudhry played the role of Ayesha opposite the Ram Lakhan actor. The role of Neetu was done by Urmila Matondkar opposite Fardeen Khan and Tara Sharma essayed the role of Pooja opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Even singer Adnan Sami was offered a role too which later went to Annu Kapoor.

The movie underperformed at the box office and ever since, Anupam Kher did not direct any other movie. If the reports are to be believed, then Om Jai Jagdish was made with a budget of Rs 13 crore. The movie was ultimately produced by Vashu Bhagnani under the banner of Pooja Entertainment and distributed by Sa Re Ga Ma HMV and Eros India.