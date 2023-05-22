When Anushka Can’t Understand What Katrina Said On Koffee With Karan Leaving Everyone In Splits; Watch Anushka Leaves Everyone Laughing As She Struggles to Understand Katrina’s Word On KWK; Watch ‘Chikki?’ Anushka Can’t Understand What Katrina Said On Koffee With Karan; Watch Video

The popular chat show Koffee With Karan always manages to make headlines even when it is not being aired. The show video often goes viral on social media. Like this one, in which Anushka Sharma left everyone in splits as she struggled to understand what Katrina Kaif said when answering Karan’s question. The incident is one of the most memorable and hilarious moments in the history of the show.

In the video, which was shared on a fan page Anushkaaforlife, we can see Katrina Kaif, who is looking gorgeous in a red colour body-hugging dress, saying ‘It is tricky’. Anushka was quick enough to react as she was not able to understand what the actress said. The Zero actress said, ‘Chikki’. Katrina then again repeated it saying ‘It’s tricky’. Anushka was then seeing laughing saying I heard Chikki. This left everyone including Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor laughing.

Fans were also seen commenting on the video. One of the fans wrote, “They are so cutee.” Another called them bestfriends.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for major exciting projects, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi, and Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Farhan Akhtar announced the film with an interesting poster that hints at the girls’ trip.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma will be making her comeback after almost four years. She was last seen in Zero which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film did not perform well at the box office. She will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. It will be released on the digital platform. She will be essaying the role of the cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Announcing the film, the actress wrote, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”