When Anushka Sharma Called Out Karan Johar For His 'Bias' Towards Ranveer Singh; Watch Viral Video

The talented and beautiful Anushka Sharma has never shied away from voicing her opinions in interviews. She has always kept a no-nonsense personality when dealing with tricky questions. An old video of the PK actress has surfaced online in which she can be seen calling out Karan Johar for constantly praising her alleged ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

In the viral clip, which is from the fourth season of Koffee With Karan, the host indirectly questioned Anushka about her relationship status with Ranveer Singh. “Do you have a cordial relationship with him?" he asked. The actress kept a neutral face and replied, “Again, we are not in touch like that, but ya, if we see each other… I am doing a film with him, so you know". The RRKPK director then told Anushka, “In fact, when he ranked actresses, he ranked you as his number one actress," and the actress quickly retorted, “Good Boy, Good Choice".

Following this, Karan elaborated on his statement by explaining how, even though Ranveer Singh was dating Deepika Padukone, he still chose his rumoured ex-girlfriend. “He is supposedly dating Deepika, yet he chose your name, so I think there’s honesty in that opinion," he added. However, Anushka jokingly quickly called out KJo for favouring her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star. She laughingly replied, “You have really high regard for Ranveer at this moment with his answers, Karan". Check out the clip here:

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma met on the sets of Band Baaja Baaraat and allegedly dated for a short while. The former couple has never officially admitted to the romance but media reports say otherwise. Reportedly, the two ended their relationship in 2011. While Ranveer is now married to Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma tied the knot to cricketer Virat Kohli in December 2017.