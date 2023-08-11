When Anushka Sharma Revealed Why She Married Virat Kohli in a Secret Ceremony: 'We Didn’t Want To...'

Back in 2017, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding was a dreamy affair. The couple tied the knot in a secret and intimate ceremony in Italy. The actress had once revealed why they chose to keep their wedding a private affair.

Back in 2019, in an interview with Filmfare, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress shared, “We wanted to keep it genuine. We didn’t want it to be adulterated and touched by anything, which would remind us that we’re celebrities. We were with our parents and our siblings, who’ve sacrificed so much for us, our closest friends, who’ve supported us through our worst. If we’d allowed it to become public in any way, we would be reminded of our public standing. We didn’t want that. We just wanted to be like two people in love.”

She further added, “We never counted for who we were publicly when we fell in love. Our beings fell in love. We wanted to feel that purity at our wedding. That’s why we kept it so close to our hearts and kept it away from anything, which would make us think about anything other than us and the people who were part of this. It was surreal.”

Earlier, Virat also shared, that they wanted to avoid media frenzy weddings that are common with celebrities in India. He also stated that Anushka was the one planning the wedding as he was busy with a series tournament at the time.

The wedding was so covert that even their guests were not informed about the location until the last minute. The confidentiality of the wedding was approved of and supported by both Kohli and Sharma’s family. Kohli claimed that marrying in India with a huge number of guests was too much for them to handle. This is why their wedding in Tuscany was with 42 guests only.

Meanwhile on the work front, Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Chakda Xpress. Chakda Xpress is a biopic on the life of cricketed Jhulan Goswami. The movie also marks her comeback to film after almost 4 years. She was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming sports drama will be released on Netflix soon.