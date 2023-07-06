CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

When Anushka Sharma Revealed Why She Never Dated Ranveer Singh: 'I Like Him But...'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 09:43 IST

Mumbai, India

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have worked together in multiple films.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have worked together in multiple films.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh are good friends. However, back in the days, the two were romantically linked but the actress categorically denied the rumours.

Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh have delivered multiple hit movies together including Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Dil Dhadakne Do. The two actors were also romantically linked after Ranveer’s debut movie Band Baaja Baaraat became a huge success. However, Anushka had categorically denied the rumours.

During her appearance on Simi Garewal’s India’s Most Desirables, Anushka had revealed why she never dated Ranveer. “We have a very volatile relationship, we can actually kill each other and I am serious. I can take his head off, he can take mine off." Anushka continued, “We see life in a very different way. He is a very practical person. I’m completely impractical. I like him. He is attractive but for me, if I need to be with another man, he needs to calm me down otherwise it would not be a good relationship. We are two extremely passionate people. But I think I’m definitely not ready to be in a relationship."

When Simi asked her how important marriage was to her. Anushka said, “Very important. I want to be married. I want to have kids. And when I am married, I probably would not want to be working."

However, Anushka soon met cricketer Virat Kohli on the set of an ad shoot in 2013 and the two hit it off instantly. They got married in December 2017 in Italy’s Lake Como.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in February. On the work front, Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan, is making a comeback after a five-year hiatus with the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is a biopic based on the life of the former India women’s cricket player, Jhulan Goswami.

first published:July 06, 2023, 09:43 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 09:43 IST