When Archana Joglekar Quit Acting After This Traumatic Incident

Former actress Archana Joglekar predominantly acted in Marathi, Odia, and Hindi films. She is also a trained Kathak dancer and choreographer. A few of her notable films include Stree, Mardangi, Suna Chadhei, Rangat Sangat, and Billoo Baadshah. Archana Joglekar was one of the most popular actresses in the 80s and 90s and was known for her timeless beauty. Did you know she chose to quit the industry during her career’s peak following an incident? As per reports, in 1997, she was shooting for an Odia film in Odisha. That’s when a man tried to assault her. Archana somehow managed to escape and save herself. Archana complained to the police who had arrested the man, who was imprisoned for 18 months in 2010. She was at the peak of her career when this incident took place. and it left her traumatised.

Later, Archana Joglekar got married and shifted to the US. She started a dance academy in 1999 in New Jersey and began training children. In an earlier interview, she stated that dance is like oxygen to her and she will never be able to quit it. Archana also stated that she misses acting and dreams of directing films. Archana Joglekar added that she wants to direct a dance film with actress Katrina Kaif. Archana also mentioned that she was grateful to her husband for supporting her passion for dance. Later, Archana got divorced. Now, she lives with her son named Dhruv.

Archana was seen working opposite Rekha, Anupam Kher, and Raj Babbar in the film Sansar. She played the character of Rajni in the film, which gave her recognition. Archana Joglekar also received recognition for Marathi films like Eka Pesha Ek and Anpekshit. She has also worked in serials like Chunauti, Karmabhoomi, Chahat Aur Nafrat, and Kissa Shanti Ka.

Archana’s mother Asha Joglekar is also a trained Kathak dancer and she was the one to give her dance training. In 1963, her mother started a dance academy in Mumbai by the name Archana Nrityalaya.