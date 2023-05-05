When Arjun Rampal Was Criticised For 'Sleepwalking' In His Films, 'I Used To Get Really Bored'

Arjun Rampal has been in the industry for over two decades now. The actor made his debut with 2001 film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat and then went on to star in some iconic films like Don, Om Shanti Om, Rock On, Housefull, Rajneeti and D-Day to name a few. In a recent interview, Arjun Rampal talked about that one critic who had dubbed his performance as ‘sleepwalking’.

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar, Arjun Rampal confessed, “I have played similar characters early on in my career because that was all that was offered to me, but I used to get really bored. Then, I read a critic writing the truth, “Oh, he was sleepwalking through the film.” Yes, I was, because it was really boring and I never wanted to be in that situation again. So, you try your best to find something challenging, something that will give you a new experience and take you out of your comfort zone."

The actor had previously told PTI in 2017, “When you come into the industry, you don’t know the place, there are so many people advising you to do this, do that. That time everyone was doing stories with a love triangle, or love rectangle element. That phase started to change slowly but I was very disturbed.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Arjun has a series of interesting upcoming films like Crakk alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Applause

Entertainment’s The Rapist alongside Konkana Sen Sharma, Ronnie Screwvala’s next and Abbas–Mustan’s 3 Monkeys. Speaking of 3 Monkeys, the film will be based on the hit Spanish heist-thriller web show Money Heist. The film will also star Priya Prakash Varrier and is slated to release this year.

Rampal was last seen in Dhaakad alongside Kangana Ranaut. The film didn’t do well at the box office however his performance as a villain was widely loved and appreciated.

