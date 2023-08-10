When Ashok Kumar Joked About Dilip Kumar Visiting His House To Flirt With His Wife

Saira Banu, the legendary actress, joined Instagram recently to share snippets of her and Dilip Kumar’s lives with the fans. Over the weeks, she has shared many throwback pictures and stories from their lives. Now, the actress has shared an interesting anecdote recalling, the friendship of Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar. She revealed that Ashok Kumar jokingly told Dilip Kumar that he frequently visited his house to flirt with his wife.

Saira Banu shared a black-and-white image of the legendary actors and recalled that Ashok Kumar lived close to the Bombay Talkies studios, and Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were always welcomed to his house to a treat of bhajiyas made by his wife Sobha. Raj Kapoor was excited that Dilip Kumar had joined the acting industry. Saira Bani shared, “Bhaiyya (Ashok Kumar) sometimes arrived while they were having Bhajiyas and demanded that they play badminton with him. He would chide them jokingly, You come here and flirt with my wife, eat nice bhajiyas, and you don’t want to accompany me in playing badminton. Later, when they worked together, on Ashok Bhaiyya’s order, there would be a Dawaat at lunchtime with delicious food like Biryani and homemade ice cream."

The bond between Dilip Kumar and Ashok Kumar was irreplaceable. Saira Banu mentioned, Dilip Kumar would pay him many visits at his Chembur home, as he was bedridden in the last phase of his life. While he was very much his exuberant self but naturally weaker due to health concerns. Dilip Kumar would entertain him with Urdu couplets and jokes that cheered him up. She added, “Sahib and I visited him regularly while Bhaiyya’s man Khurshid followed us out and told us that ‘Dada Moni’ really perks up and livens up with your coming. This was a great camaraderie in bad times."

Saira Banu also shared the story behind how Dilip Kumar met Ashok Kumar for the first time. It was when Dilip Kumar was on a job hunt and ended up at the Bombay Talkies Studio. The owner, Devika Rani, introduced him to Ashok Kumar, “the superstar who soon became “Bhaiyya" to Dilip Kumar.