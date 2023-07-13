When Ashok Saraf First Felt Something For Nivedita Saraf

Actors Nivedita Saraf and Ashok Saraf are one of the most celebrated couples in the Marathi film industry. Their fans often refer to them as the ideal couple. Followers often wish to know more about their love story. They have talked about this in an interview with a portal recently. A fan page on Instagram has shared the clip. Ashok said that he first developed feelings for Nivedita on the sets of the film Mamla Porincha (1988), directed by Ramesh Salgaonkar. He recalled that one day Ramesh called for a pack-up early. At this moment, Nivedita came to see him to bid adieu for the day.

Ashok was sad to see her leaving but didn’t let that expression on his face. Ashok said that he kept watching her going to the exit of the set via a door gap but had a premonition that she would turn back and watch him. Surprisingly, Nivedita did the same. It was then Ashok realised that their friendship had blossomed to love. Their love story was further strengthened when they worked on other projects together. Finally, they tied the nuptial knot in 1990 at Mangeshi Temple, Goa, when Ashok was 43 and Nivedita was 25.

The 18-year age gap between them has posed no hurdles, and their relationship is growing strong with every passing year. They have acted together in many films like Navri Mile Navryala and Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi. Together, they have a son named Aniket Saraf, who is a popular pastry chef.

Both Ashok and Nivedita have also been the talk of the town for their work assignments. Ashok is famous for his impeccable comic timing and perfect expressions, that always makes his acting fascinating to watch. He is currently looking forward to his film China Mobile, written and directed by Santosh Ram. This film is expected to hit the big screens on December 22. Nivedita has her own Youtube channel called Nivedita Saraf Recipes, on which she shares her cooking secrets with the fans.

Nivedita has 2,58,000 subscribers on this channel.