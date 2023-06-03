When Baba Sehgal Was Threatened By Underworld And Forced To Shift To Singapore

Baba Sehgal is one of the well-known rappers entertaining the audience since the 90s with his hilarious lyrics and choreography. He has made Hindi covers of some English chartbusters as well and that too was loved by millions. Songs Thanda Thanda Paani and Aaja Meri Gaadi Mein Baith Jaa were instrumental in catapulting him to success.

However, Sehgal had to endure a troubled time as well when he received threats from the underworld. There were reports that Sehgal used to receive calls for extortion from the mafia. Initially, the rapper was not serious about these warnings but he was scared after the murder of music mogul and T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar. Fearing a similar incident, Sehgal decided to leave the industry and shifted to Singapore.

He tried to start a business here and invested all his earnings in it. But he failed in that venture and returned to India. According to Filmi Stories, Sehgal started working in the Zee TV show Philips Top Ten but couldn’t reciprocate his earlier success. At this time actor Chiranjeevi helped Sehgal by roping him as a singer for his film Rikshavodu. Baba Sehgal lent his voice to the song Roop Thera Masthana along with another singer Sujatha. He again garnered popularity among the audience with this song and started acting in other South Indian films as well.

Baba Sehgal recently sang and penned the lyrics of the film Phone Bhoot’s theme song composed by Mikey McCleary. This song was a hit and its official video has received 44,67,699 views so far. Check out the video here:

Baba Sehgal is also composing songs as an independent artist and his latest track is Life Teri Set Hai Bhai. Followers loved the lyrics of this number and many commented that he is the “original rapper of India".

As an actor, he has made a special appearance in the comic series Comicstaan which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.