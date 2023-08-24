When Baby Fame Vaishnavi Chaitanya Was Insulted On A Film Set

Telugu film Baby, written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam, emerged as an unexpected hit at the box office. The film, starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the leading roles, received love from audience and critics alike. Baby was released on July 14, 2023. Vaishnavi Chaitanya gained fame after her notable performance in the film. She started her acting career in 2020 with the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Later, she was seen in films like The Software devLOVEper, Rang De, and Tuck Jagadish. Her journey to success was full of obstacles. In a recent interview, Vaishnavi Chaitanya shared about her struggling days and the difficulty she faced in making her mark in the industry. Vaishnavi stated that she had to take up the responsibility of her family at an early age when she was in 10th grade. She is a dancer, so she utilised this skill and started performing at birthday parties, weddings, and similar events. Vaishnavi Chaitanya used to receive Rs 700 for her performance, and this amount was used to buy food for her family.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya received a supporting role in a film after a lot of hurdles. When Vaishnavi was on the film’s set, she was assigned a van, which was shared by many other actors. She had no place to change her costume. Vaishnavi requested the makers to allow her to use one of the prominent actors’ vans as a changing room, but she was denied. Vaishnavi had to change her clothes in the bathroom.

Her mother was really upset, seeing her daughter’s struggle and asked her to quit the industry. Vaishnavi believed in hard work, passion, and dedication, which made her stick to the industry, even after facing difficulties.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya faced a lot of trolls, negative comments and criticism when she stepped into showbiz. Many people questioned her talent and abilities. Vaishnavi chose to ignore such comments and criticism and avoided such opinions.

She took part in short films, cover songs, and a few web series on YouTube, before debuting as a lead actress. The film Baby changed her life, and was the turning point in her career. Her hard work, dedication, and passion paid off, and she was praised for her role in Baby.