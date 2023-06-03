When Banker Harish Mysore Proposed To Actress Meenakshi Seshadri Over The Phone

Actress Meenakshi Seshadri ruled Bollywood in the 80s and 90s with films like Shahenshah, Toofan, etc. The actress last acted in the film Do Rahain, which was released in 1997 and directed by Lekh Tandon. She then left the film industry and tied the knot with an investment banker Harish Mysore. After marriage, she shifted to the United States. According to a report published in Aaj Tak, Harish proposed to Meenakshi for marriage over the phone. The Ghatak: Lethal actress accepted the proposal and married Harish in 1997.

Meenakshi left the film industry 27 years ago but now is looking forward to making a comeback after nearly three decades. In an interview with E Times, the actress revealed that she has returned to India while her husband and kids (Kendra Mysore and Josh Mysore) are living in Texas. The actress said that she needs to start as a newcomer in the film industry. Meenakshi is also interested to know the kind of roles she will be offered in films now. Popularly known as Ice Maiden, Meenakshi now runs a dance school in Texas named Cherish Dance School.

Meenakshi also stays connected with the audience via social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life. Some time ago, she shared a couple of pictures with her co-star Jackie Shroff. She captioned the pictures, “Amazing Memories Together!". Fans loved the picture and wrote that their pairing was one of the most loved ones in films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Seshadri (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)

Both have worked together in many films like Allah Rakha, Hero, Akayla, etc. Among these films, the most popular remains Hero which cemented Meenakshi’s position in the Hindi film industry. Released in 1983, this film was a smashing hit and she became an overnight star. Hero revolved around a gangster Pasha (Amrish Puri) who wants revenge on Retd. IGP Shrikanth Mathur (Shammi Kapoor). Pasha hires a hitman, Jackie (Jackie Shroff) to abduct his daughter, Radha (Meenakshi). But Jackie ends up falling in love with her and transforms. Laxmikant-Pyarelal composed the music for this film.