When Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Was Caught Stealing Rs 10 By His Brother
1-MIN READ

When Bhojpuri Actor Pawan Singh Was Caught Stealing Rs 10 By His Brother

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 17:51 IST

Delhi, India

Pawan revealed a funny anecdote from his childhood.

Pawan revealed a funny anecdote from his childhood.

Pawan shared that his brother used to keep money inside books as a kid.

Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh is one of the most celebrated figures in the film industry. He has displayed his acting prowess in noteworthy films including Gadar, Ziddi Aashiq, Crack Fighter, Pawan Raja, and Satya. Establishing his foothold in the cine world, the 37-year-old boasts of a lavish lifestyle, living the life of his dreams. Earlier, in an interview with a media portal, Pawan revealed a funny anecdote from his childhood. He reiterated that as a kid, he used to steal money from his brother. Once when his brother found out about Pawan’s wrongful deed, he taught him a lesson.

Recalling the long-gone days, Pawan shared that his brother used to keep money inside books as a kid. Pawan, who was well aware of his brother’s habit, stole money from him occasionally. One day, when he tried stealing Rs 10 from one of the books, Pawan was caught red-handed. Angry at Pawan’s act, his brother beat him up, trying to reprimand him.

Pawan is also a widely-recognised singer. He has lent his voice to some groovy Bhojpuri tracks including Dhani Ho Sab Dhan, Hari Hari Odhani, Laal Ghaghra, and Raat Diya Buta Ke. Being a good singer, he performed in various singing shows as well, before reaching stardom.

Speaking about his financial constraints back in the day, he opened up on how he rode a bicycle with his uncle to sing at local events, organised in temples. Pawan emphasised that he used to put all his blood and sweat into work, just to earn some money. Singing all night long, he used to feel quite sleepy. Whenever his uncle caught him dozing off, he used to pour water on Pawan, to wake him up.

Fast-forwarding the clock to the present, Pawan now owns opulent bungalows, worth crores, and possesses a garage full of a wide range of expensive cars. About 4-5 vehicles accompany him for his stage performances.

Pawan Singh is gearing up for the release of his upcoming video song Dauri Hoi Ki Kaam Auri Hoi on April 1.

