When Bindiya Goswami Eloped Not Once But Twice To Marry Against Family's Wishes

Among many yesteryear actresses, who faded into obscurity with time is Bindiya Goswami. A popular actress of the 70s and 80s, she achieved moderate success in Bollywood, appearing in a few hit films like Gol Maal, Shaan, Khatta Meetha and Dada. Her career was short-lived but she worked with many leading stars of her time like Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Rajesh Khanna, Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Amol Palekar, Rakhi Gulzar, Parveen Babi and Rekha.

According to many reports, she was spotted by Hema Malini’s mother at a party who thought the young woman resembled her daughter and thus recommended her to filmmakers. This is how she landed her first film Jeevan Jyoti. Despite the failure of the movie, filmmaker Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Prem Vivah helped Bindiya succeed. Gol Maal, a comedy directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, was the biggest hit of her career.

The actress was doing quite well in her career when she decided to tie the knot with actor Vinod Mehra. Bindiya was Vinod Mehra’s second wife and she had to elope with him to get married. They got married in 1980 but just four years into the marriage, the couple decided to part ways. It is often said that Vinod Mehra’s waning star power and popularity resulted in Bindiya drifting away from him.

Bindiya then began to date popular filmmaker JP Dutta. Not only was JP Dutta 13 years elder than her but was already married. However, Bindia remained firm on her decision. In 1985, both of them got married against their families’ wishes. Bindia eloped and married twice in her life, and both times she had been the second wife of her husband.

After her second marriage, Bindiya stopped acting in movies. While her husband continues to make films, she is an accomplished costume designer. She has designed costumes for many actresses like Rani Mukerji, Aishwarya Rai and Kareena Kapoor.