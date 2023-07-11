When BTS' Jimin Opened Up About His Hardships and Struggle with Depressive Thoughts: 'It Was Like…'

BTS Jimin is known for his visuals and emotive vocals. In April, his song ‘Like Crazy’ from the new album ‘Face’ broke records, and he became the first Korean soloist to debut on the Hot 100 Billboard Chart. However, despite such massive success, the BTS member admits to experiencing mental and physical exhaustion. In an old video, Jimin opens up about his struggle with depressive feelings and having second thoughts about being a celebrity.

In an old vlog recorded in April 2018 and posted in February 2019, the Still With You singer candidly talked about his inner demons and the rough phase of his idol journey. As reported by Koreaboo, he questioned his sacrifices and efforts towards being an idol and said, “It was like… we’d started to feel the things we’d lost in becoming singers, celebrities. I often thought, ‘Is this happiness?’" Jimin admitted that between 2017 and 2018, he was engulfed with sudden feelings of depression, due to which he isolated himself in a small room and battled his inner turmoil. “I don’t know why I was being like that, but it was a period where I just suddenly became depressed".

In the same year when the video was recorded, the BTS members delivered an emotional speech at the 2018 MAMA after winning the Album Of The Year Award. The septet got emotional while accepting the award and revealed their struggles as a group. The eldest of the members, Jin, went on to disclose that the band had seriously considered disbandment, but they changed their minds and finally decided to stick together.

The BTS members have never shied away from discussing their mental problems and honestly communicating them with ARMYs. In their debut book, Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the members have vividly described their experiences with fame, hate comments, and public scrutiny from all over the globe. The book was written by BTS and Myeongseok Kang. It was released on July 9th as part of the ten-year celebration.