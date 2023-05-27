When Censor Board Objected To The Content Of Unarchigal In 1972

The 1976 Tamil-language film Unarchigal, directed by RC Sakthi is remembered even today after 47 years of its release for dealing with the sensitive subject of sexually transmitted diseases. Fans appreciated the performances of Kamal Haasan and Srividya who played the lead roles in the film. Considering the bold nature of subjects (STDs) in the ’90s, the film ran into trouble with the Censor Board. The board raised objections over the story, dialogues, and some specific scenes shown in Unarchigal. As a result, Unarchigal failed to mark its premiere on the big screens on its scheduled date, which was in the year 1972.

After much debate, the Kamal Haasan-starrer was finally released in 1976, receiving many accolades from the audience and critics. The film revolves around Selvam (Kamal Haasan), an 18-year-old boy, who is sexually harassed by his landlord’s widowed sister. Unable to deal with the harassment, Selvam runs away from his home and finds protection in a prostitute Maragadham, (Srividya). By the end of the movie, Selvam gets infected with STD and dies.

The Malayalam version of Unarchigal, titled Raasaleela directed by N Sankaran Nair, was released in 1975. A lot of changes were made in Raasaleela, especially in the climax scene where Selvam is shown dead in the hospital after suffering from STDs.

Speaking of Unarchigal’s filmmaker RC Sakthi, his last directed film was the 1993 drama Pathini Penn starring Nizhalgal Ravi, Komal Mahuvakar, and Janagaraj in important roles. The movie turned out to be a success and RC Shakti even won two state awards for the best film and best dialogue writer. He is remembered for some critically acclaimed films like Manidharil Ithanai Nirangala, Dharma Yuddham, and Amma Pillai. He has directed 17 films in his decade-long career. RC Shakri breathed his last on February 23, 2015, in Chennai.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan’s recent stint includes, working as a narrator for the Ponniyin Selvan franchise helmed by Mani Ratnam. Presently, he is looking forward to the sequels of his films Vikram and Indian. Kamal Haasan will also play key roles in the movies KH234, and Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu 2. Indian 2 stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, and Rakul Preet Singh, among others. There is not much information available regarding Mani Ratnam’s KH234.

Coming to Srividya, the Malayalam actress’s last cinematic venture was the 2006 film Chacko Randaman. She left for the heavenly abode on October 19, 2006, at the age of 53.