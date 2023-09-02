When Chiranjeevi Offered His Guest House For Shooting Of This Nandamuri Balakrishna film

Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are two of the top leading men in Telugu cinema who have maintained their stardom and legacy consistently even after spending almost four decades in the industry. Both Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna started their careers as lead actors around the same time and have shared a healthy professional rivalry throughout their careers. Many times, their movies have been released on the same day. The most recent example was during Sakranti this year when Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balayya’s Veera Simha Reddy released just a day apart. Despite the box office rivalry they share a very good relationship.

Their mutual trust and friendship has been noticed on various occasions when they have met at public gatherings and while talking about each other to the media. One of the early signs of their mutual respect was seen during the shooting of a film of Balakrishna more than 30 years back. We are talking about the 1990 film Nari Nari Naduma Murari starring Balayya. It starred Shobana and Nirosha as well.

Not many know that a major part of the film’s shooting was done at a guest house in Chennai that was owned by Chiranjeevi. Honey House is a guest house located in Velachery area of Chennai and it is one of Chiranjeevi’s most prized assets. When the director of Nari Nari Naduma Murari. Kodandarami Reddy, was looking for a specific place to shoot the film in, Chiranjeevi agreed to rent out Honey House to the team. Nearly 90% of the shooting of the movie was done here.

It turned out to be a superhit film at the box office and coincidentally was also Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 50th movie.

Balakrishna’s upcoming releases include the yet untitled NBK 109 which is being directed by KS Ravindra and Bhagvanth Kesari by Anil Ravipudi. Chiranjeevi on the other hand, faltered at the box office with his most recent release Bholaa Skankar which was received negatively both commercially and critically.