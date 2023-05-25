When Chiyaan Vikram Dubbed For This Tamil Star During Initial Days Of His Career

Tamil actor Chiyaan Vikram is well known for his versatility as well as for going skin-deep into the characters he plays on screen. From Anniyan, I, Iru Mugan, and Cobra to the recent Ponniyin Selvan films, he has won hearts with his strong performances. It is, however, not known to a lot of people that Vikram started his career as a dubbing artist in the film industry.

Vikram has most famously starred alongside Ajith Kumar in Ullasam, widely believed to be the first collaboration between the two stars. But the interesting thing is both of them have worked together earlier as well. Vikram dubbed for Ajith Kumar in some of his early movies as a lead actor.

Vikram, for instance, dubbed for him in films like Amaravathi and Paasamalargal because the actor wasn’t very proficient in the language. Ajith’s father is a Malayali, while his mother is Bengali and hence he was not fluent in Tamil early on in his career. However, he got better at the language with time.

Amaravathi, a 1993 release, was written and directed by Selva. Ajith Kumar, Sanghavi, Nassar, and many other actors played the lead parts in the film. Amravathi, a naive girl who runs away from home, is the focus of the movie. She is well cared for when she seeks refuge in a compassionate man’s home. When Arjun begins to fall for her, her life begins to change. Fans and viewers continue to shower accolades on the film for its acting prowess and plot line.

Suresh Chandra Menon directed the 1994 film Paasamalargal. Arvind Swamy, Ajith Kumar, and Revathi play the main characters in the movie. To gain favour, a businessman adopts six orphan girls in the movie. After some initial tension, he warms up to them.

A little girl develops a crush on him in the meantime. Everything is going smoothly until a tragedy occurs. Fans praised the film for having a riveting plot.