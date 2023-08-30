When David Dhawan Completed Mujhse Shaadi Karogi Shoot In Just 32 Days

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, which was released in 2004, continues to be a perennial source of laughter even today drawing the audiences with its timeless comedy. A fascinating trivia has recently come to light, revealing that director David Dhawan shot this Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra starrer within 32 days.

This cinematic gem, a must-watch for family entertainment, boasts a remarkable behind-the-scenes story. The entire shooting for Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was wrapped up in just 32 days, an impressive feat by any standard. Released 14 years ago on July 30, 2004, the film still tickles the funny bones of the viewers worldwide.

The movie’s premise revolves around a man grappling with anger management issues, who finds himself smitten with his neighbor’s daughter. But his carefully laid plans to win her heart are disrupted when a childhood friend unexpectedly enters the scene, setting the stage for a hilarious love triangle. Amidst the chaos, the film delivers consistent doses of entertainment. Notable tracks like Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din, Laal Dupatta, and the titular Mujhse Shaadi Karogi achieved massive popularity upon release and have retained their charm over the years.

A peek into the film’s production process reveals an interesting dynamic between the lead actors. Akshay Kumar shared that his shooting schedule was from 7 am to 11 am while Salman Khan rested. Scenes involving both actors were filmed afterward. Akshay would then depart until 4 pm, allowing Salman to film his solo scenes until 10 pm, effectively maximizing each actor’s efficiency.

With a budget of 15 crores, it triumphed over expectations by earning more than double that amount, cementing its status as a blockbuster hit. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was helmed by director David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The musical landscape of the film was enriched by the contributions of Sajid-Wajid, Anu Malik, and Salim-Sulaiman. In the year of its release, the movie secured the honor of being the fourth highest-grossing Indian film. It garnered three nominations at the Filmfare Awards and a remarkable thirteen nominations at the 6th IIFA Awards.

The film marks yet another successful collaboration between Salman Khan and director David Dhawan, who had previously delivered hits like Judwaa and Biwi No. 1. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi represented their third triumph together. The ensemble cast also featured Satish Shah, Amrish Puri, Rajpal Yadav, and Kader Khan in supporting roles, adding to the film’s comedic charm.