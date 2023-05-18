When Deepika Padukone Confessed Breakup From Ranbir Kapoor Was 'Very Difficult': 'His Friends...'

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor may have moved on in their respective lives a long time ago, but their fans have clearly not. There are still so many fan pages dedicated to Deepika and Ranbir despite their breakup in 2009.

Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, but his love life had always grabbed headlines in the past, be it his relationship with Deepika or Katrina Kaif. Ranbir and Deepika dated for about two years before calling it quits in 2009.

Now, an old video of Deepika talking about her breakup from Ranbir is going viral on Instagram. The video is from an old episode of Koffee With Karan, in which Karan asked Deepika if her breakup with Ranbir was “tough" for her.

“It was very, very difficult for me because somewhere that relationship became my world," Deepika told Karan. “I was new to the city and his friends became my friends and that life became my life. I don’t think I made the effort to have my own life. That relationship really taught me a lot when it ended. It’s made me a better person today. He says it himself."

During ‘Meet the Parent’ section of Simi Garewal’s chat show India’s Most Desirable, Neetu Kapoor had spoken out about Ranbir and Deepika’s breakup. She had said that Ranbir was not himself in that relationship. “I don’t think he’s had many girlfriends. He’s had just one girlfriend and that’s Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. Maybe he was not himself and he needed to break off. Everybody has relationships and they move on. If their relationship was perfect, they wouldn’t have broken up. Ranbir was probably not himself in the relationship," Neetu had said in a pre-recorded video which aired on India’s Most Desirable.