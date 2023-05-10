When Deepika Padukone Revealed Salman Khan Was The First To Offer Her A Film: 'He Saw Potential...'

Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan, two of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood, have captivated audiences over the years. While Salman has collaborated with numerous leading actresses in Bollywood in his three-decade-long filmi career, fans have eagerly waited to witness Salman and Deepika pair up on the big screen.

Reports suggest that Deepika and Salman were considered for on-screen pairings in various projects, but unfortunately, those projects never materialised.

During one of her recent interviews with Bollywood Hungama, Deepika revealed the reason behind her decision to decline a film alongside Salman Khan. The actress shared that Salman was the first Bollywood personality to offer her a film, recognising her talent and potential. However, at that particular point in her life, she did not want to pursue an acting career.

“We’ve always had this beautiful relationship and I’ll always be grateful to him because he was one of the first people to offer me a film. It was just a tragedy that I was not ready for it,” she said, clearing the air. Deepika revealed that back in the day, she had just started modelling and somebody she had worked with mentioned about her work to Salman. “I was not ready for films. I didn’t want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened. He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it,” she added.

During an earlier interview with DNA, Salman Khan had shed light on the reason why he never had the opportunity to work with Deepika. He had jokingly said, “Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 and Deepika will be seen in Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

