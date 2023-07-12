When Dharmendra And Hema Malini Walked Out Of Ramesh Sippy's Shaan

In 1975, one of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema, Sholay, was released and became an iconic film that has been popular to date. The movie was written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. After the huge success of Sholay, Ramesh Sippy made another film five years later, titled Shaan. Did you know that Ramesh Sippy wanted to repeat the same cast from Sholay for Shaan as well? The production team and crew for both the movies were almost the same and Shaan was also written by Salim-Javed.

According to media reports, Shaan had an average performance on its initial release, but when it was re-released, the film dominated the box office for a long time and was declared the highest-grossing film of 1980. Ramesh Sippy wanted Dharmendra, Hema Malini and Sanjeev Kumar to star in Shaan as well. The initial pre-production work was done keeping these artists in mind. However, Dharmendra had differences with Ramesh Sippy and hence opted out of the film. Since Hema Malini and Dharmendra were in courtship at the time, Hema Malini left the project as well. The exit of these two actors made Sanjeev Kumar walk out of the project.

Shashi Kapoor and Bindiya Goswami were then cast in place of Dharmendra and Hema Malini while Sunil Dutt took over from Sanjeev Kumar. Parveen Babi, Raakhi Gulzar, Kulbhushan Kharbhanda and Shatrughan Sinha joined the cast, too. Ultimately, it was only Amitabh Bachchan, who was retained from the cast of Sholay.

Shaan became a blockbuster but still was not able to replicate the success of Sholay. When the film was released, Shashi Kapoor faced some criticism from critics who felt Bindiya Goswami was too young to be cast opposite him. Nevertheless, the film managed to do well.