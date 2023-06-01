When Dharmendra Lost His Cool Over Raaj Kumar's Remarks On His Physique

The late Bollywood star Raaj Kumar had an enigmatic aura around him that translated into a strong screen presence on celluloid. Having served as a sub-inspector under the Bombay Police before acting in films, the Pakeezah actor carried forward his no-nonsense cop attitude to his new profession as well. He was widely known for being arrogant and did not hold back words when it came to chiding someone. As much as Raaj Kumar was respected, he was also feared due to his nature. However, there was a time when he met a match in the industry, someone who refused to take the snide remarks passed by him.

The person was none other than veteran actor Dharmendra. It happened during the filming of the 1965 movie Kaajal in which both were featured. Dharmendra was known for his brawn and muscular physique and Raaj Kumar reportedly passed a remark on it. According to reports, Raaj Kumar asked director Ram Maheshwari whether he needed wrestlers or actors for the movie. This naturally irked Dharmendra but he remained silent.

However, later Raaj Kumar, in his impeccable style, referred to Dharmendra as a bandar (monkey) and even laughed at the joke. However, this time Dharmendra is reported to have lost his cool and even held Raaj Kumar by the collar. Things could have escalated further had other members of the cast and crew not intervened and stopped the two.

Raaj Kumar reportedly walked out of the sets and refused to shoot further. It was only after a lot of convincing that both actors agreed to shoot together and the film was completed.

Kaajal also starred Meena Kumari, Padmini, Mumtaz and Helen and proved to be successful at the box office. Both the actors had reportedly got into a heated argument for the second time at a private party when Raaj Kumar passed some offending comments on a young Sunny Deol in Dharmendra’s presence.

Raaj Kumar passed away from throat cancer in 1996 at the age of 69. His son Puru Rajkumar has also appeared in a few films.