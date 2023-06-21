When Dharmendra Shot A Real Bullet During The Climax Scene Of Sholay

Ramesh Sippy’s directorial Sholay featuring veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra is one of the cult classics of Indian cinema that has not its relevance and popularity even after 48 years of its release. From the iconic dialogues to the songs, the film is dear to so many of us. The audience also loves when actors share anecdotes behind-the-scenes from the films. In today’s interesting trivia, did you know that Dharmendra actually almost shot a real bullet at Amitabh Bachchan during one scene?

In one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12, Amitabh Bachchan was speaking with the contestant, CRPF DIG Preet Mohan Singh who told the actor that he is a big fan of the film. The contestant suggested that in the climax of Sholay, Dharmendra could have picked more ammunition which could have saved Amitabh Bachchan’s character Vijay.

Recalling the Jai and Veeru days, Big B shared an anecdote on the show. He said that when they were shooting for that scene, Dharmendra was “down below” and Amitabh Bachchan was on top of the hill.

“Dharam ji opens a chest and picks up the ammunition. He did it once and was unable to pick up the bullets, did it again and failed again. Dharam ji got very irritated. I don’t know what he did, he put the cartridge in the gun and they were real bullets!” the Piku actor recalled.

Amitabh Bachchan continued and shared that Dharmendra was so irritated about not getting the scene right that he fired the gun. “I heard a ‘whoosh’ sound as the bullet went past my ear while I was standing on the hill. He had fired a real bullet. Main bach gaya (I was unhurt). So yes, there were many such incidents during the film,” the actor shared.

The 80-year-old actor also shared that Sholay was indeed a special film for him.

Sholay also features Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini in the female lead roles. The film also featured Sanjeev Kumar and Amjab Khan in prominent roles.