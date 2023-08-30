When Dharmendra Was Reprimanded By This Critically-acclaimed Filmmaker

The term romcom, decades ago, was not even a thing in India. Back then, we had Bollywood filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee, churning out films that closely matched the genre. In the 70s and early 80s, when Hindi cinema was mostly dominated by action flicks – with a recurring theme of one honest man fighting against a corrupt system, Hrishikesh Mukherjee made more grounded and lighthearted family films, with comedy and romance as defining aspects. One of his cult classics happens to be the 1975 film Chupke Chupke. This movie featured the hit duo, actors Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. They delivered another hit film, Sholay, the same year. Many lesser-known facts related to it are often discussed to date.

One such interesting trivia regarding the film is that Hrirshikesh Mukherjee used to shoot without providing a script and scene summary to the actors, which often left them confused. According to reports, he often handed out costumes related to a scene to the actors at the last moment, without explaining the scene to them. The actors’ failure to understand the scene often led them to be reprimanded by the director himself. Even Dharmendra was not spared from this. For a scene in Chupke Chupke, actor Asrani was given a suit to wear and Dharmendra was given the driver’s clothes. Both the actors were confused about the costumes, as they did not know anything about the scene. Dharmendra asked Asrani, “Have I become your driver? You got the suit and I got the driver’s clothes.” Asrani said that he was clueless as well.

Then Hrishikesh Mukherjee, who was playing chess sitting next to them, reprimanded Dharmendra saying that if he had any sense of story in filmmaking, he would not be playing the hero in the film; but had been the film’s director. Even Amitabh Bachchan was told something similar when he was unable to understand the scene. The actors, however, did not mind as they had great respect for Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Chupke Chupke turned out to be a great success, both critically and commercially.