When Dharmendra's 1st Wife Spoke on His Marriage With Hema Malini: 'All Heroes Having Affairs'

Dharmendra’s first wife Prakash Kaur had once defended him for marrying Hema Malini. Dharmendra reportedly married Hema Malini without divorcing Prakash Kaur. Hema Malini has time and again spoken out about how she maintains a respectable distance from Dharmendra’s “other family" as she doesn’t want to disturb them. She has also talked about how she and Dharmendra have had “an unconventional marriage".

However, Prakash had come out in the open to defend her husband after he tied the knot with Hema. In an old interview with Stardust, she had slammed those who dubbed her husband “a womanizer".

An India Today article, quoting her from that time, said: “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womanizer when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time."

Prakash continued, “He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together– two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita.

Couple of years back, at the the launch of her authorised biography, Hema Malini had spoken out about her equation with Dharmendra’s son, Sunny, from his first wife.

“Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened," Hema had told the media while referring to her car accident which took place in 2015.