When Dharmendra's First Wife Spoke About Hema Malini: 'Don't Approve of What She Did'

Prior to his marriage with Hema Malini, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two children, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. According to several unverified reports, Dharmendra had tied the knot with Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife, Prakash. His wedding with Hema had become a top of discussion in media for the longest time. In fact, Hema had herself called it “an unconventional marriage".

In an old interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur had opened up about her equation with Dharmendra after his second wedding. “I am learning to stand on my own. But why should I protect myself when I have my husband to protect me? I don’t care what the world may say about the kind of relationship I share with my husband. Where I am concerned I know that my husband is protecting all of us. He comes home every day and spends time with the children. I don’t say that he comes home for me. But what is important is that he does come home," she had reportedly told Stardust.

In the same interview, Prakash had also shared her views on Hema’s relationship with Dharmendra. “I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I wouldn’t have done what she did. As a woman, I can understand her feelings but as a wife and a mother I do not approve of them."

It was reported that Hema was initially clear that she would never marry Dharmendra, despite being attracted to him. She had even spoken about this on Simi Garewal’s show, saying that she never intended to marry him and continued to work with him without any such motive. “I never bothered in the beginning, not at all. Anyone can say that he’s a very good-looking man, doesn’t mean you have to marry that person… Somewhere I used to think, if at all I have to marry, I will marry somebody like him. Not him, definitely not. But it happened, so you can’t help it,” she had said.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra share two children together- Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.