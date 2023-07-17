When Dhoom 3 Became The First Indian Film To Enter Rs 500 Crore Club Worldwide

The year 2013 was a memorable time for Bollywood, with multiple blockbusters hitting the silver screen. It was also a significant milestone as the Hindi film industry celebrated its hundredth year. Among the highly anticipated releases that year were Dhoom 3, Chennai Express, Krrish 3, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Out of these films, the highest-grossing movie of the year was Dhoom 3, starring Aamir Khan in a dual role.

Dhoom 3 made waves not only for its star-studded cast but also for its massive budget. With an estimated production cost ranging from Rs 100 to 175 crore, it was one of the most expensive films in the industry at the time. Adding to its grandeur, Dhoom 3 became the first Indian film to be released in the IMAX motion picture film format, complete with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

The film quickly proved its commercial prowess by grossing a staggering 400 crore worldwide within just ten days of its release. It went on to surpass the 500 crore mark, becoming the first Indian film to achieve this feat. Dhoom 3 is the third instalment of the highly successful Dhoom franchise, which had previously featured John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan as the antagonists. In this instalment, Aamir Khan portrays the cunning thief, while Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprise their roles as Jai and Ali, respectively.

Abhishek Bachchan, in an interview, emphasized the significance of his character, stating, “Dhoom is my film, and I am the hero. Nobody can take that away from me. You can be the biggest or the smallest star, but Dhoom is about Jai and Ali. It is as simple as that. If the characters of Jai and Ali are not there in Dhoom, the film won’t be there." Dhoom 3 garnered widespread acclaim and amassed a final collection of 556 crores worldwide, solidifying its place as a blockbuster hit.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Dhoom 3 featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Jackie Shroff. The film hit theatres on December 20, 2013, captivating audiences with its thrilling storyline, high-octane action sequences, and remarkable performances.

Dhoom 3’s phenomenal success at the box office not only made it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2013 but also etched its name in the annals of Indian cinema as a true blockbuster that pushed boundaries and shattered records.