When Dimple Kapadia Opened Up On Her 'Farce' Marriage With Rajesh Khanna: 'I Knew It Wouldn't Work'

Dimple Kapadia had left her fans shocked when she announced that she would not continue her film career after getting married to Rajesh Khanna. Dimple was just 16 when she said yes to marriage with Rajesh Khanna. Their wedding took place in 1973, months before the release of her blockbuster debut Bobby.

“I came to know him, well, precisely seven days before the marriage. We were going together to Ahmedabad for some kind of a show on a chartered flight. He sat next to me all along but did not utter a word. Just as the flight was about to land, he turned towards me, looked hard into my eyes, and said he wanted me to marry him,” she had told India Today in an interview ahead of the release of Saagar, according to Indian Express.com. “The life and happiness in our house came to an end the day I and Rajesh got married,” she added.

It was reported that Rajesh Khanna banned Dimple from acting after marriage. “I was too young to realise the importance of Bobby for my career, but from the day I entered Rajesh’s house, Ashirwad, I somehow knew that the marriage wouldn’t work,” she said, before calling their relationship a “farce".

Dimple Kapadia got separated from Rajesh Khanna in 1982, and moved back in with her parents. Interestingly, despite their separation, the couple never officially divorced. Recently, an old clip of the late actor talking about his separation and why Dimple never gave him a divorce, went viral on social media. Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012.

In the video, a reporter asked him if he would get back with Dimple? Rajesh Khanna said, “Doobara matlab? Pehle kahan alag the? Yeh hai ki alag-alag rehte hai kyunki abhi tak divorce nahi diya hai na usne, wo deti hi nahi hai. Yeh to woh jane kis liye nahi deti hai (We were never divorced. Yes, we do live separately, but we are still not divorced)."