When Dimple Kapadia Said She and Rajesh Khanna Were Unable To Accept 'Failure' of Their Marriage

Dimple Kapadia was just 16 when she married Rajesh Khanna in 1973, who was twice her age at that time. After their marriage, Dimple took a break from the showbiz industry and rather spent time when her children. However, the two actors parted ways in 1982.

When Dimple Kapadia Opened Up On Rajesh Khanna’s Declining Stardom

In 1985, Dimple was all set to make her comeback when she talked about change in Rajesh Khanna’s bhaviour due to his declining stardom. “It was my first encounter in life with failure,” Dimple told India Today and added, “When a successful man goes to pieces, his frustration engulfs the entire surroundings. It was a pathetic sight when Rajesh waited at the end of the week for collection figures but the people didn’t have the guts to come and tell him."

Dimple Kapadia Opened Up On Her Failed Marriage With Rajesh Khanna

Dimple also mentioned how she and Rajesh Khanna could not accept the ‘failure’ of their marriage. “Both Rajesh and I were unable to accept the failure of our marriage. But I realised I wouldn’t survive as a human being if I lived there any longer. I got totally neurotic because I was prepared to do anything… to go to any extreme… only in order to extract a smile from him,” she said.

Dimple Kapadia Admitted She Stepped Out of Their Marriage

In the same interview, the Tu Joothi Main Makkaar actress also implied that Rajesh was unfaithful in their marriage. She mentioned she didn’t mind the ‘procession of women’ who’d visit their house to see the superstar. However, she also admitted that it was her who stepped out of the marriage. “It was a selfish involvement. I was experimenting with myself. I had to. I wanted to find out what was wrong with me as a woman,” she said.

Rajesh Khanna passed away in 2012. Dimple Kapadia had also attended his funeral.