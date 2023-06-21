When Dimple Kapadia’s Attempts To Connect With Rajesh Khanna On Phone Failed

The love story between Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna is well known and has been widely written about in the last five decades. Making her debut with the movie Bobby at the age of 15, she married Rajesh Khanna before the film was even released. Although it is common knowledge that Rajesh Khanna met her at a party and fell head over heels for her, most do not know that Dimple had been a huge fan of Rajesh Khanna even before they had met. She had tried contacting the superstar several times but to no avail.

Dimple’s father was a wealthy businessman who hobnobbed with the top brass of the film industry. As a result, Dimple grew up seeing many film stars at their home and dreamt of being an actress. Secretly, she had a big crush on Rajesh Khanna and managed to get hold of his phone number.

She reportedly called on that number quite a few times but was berated by Rajesh Khanna’s manager. Rajesh Khanna was a big name at that time and his phone calls used to be received by his manager. Dimple never got a chance to speak to the star as his manager never allowed her to do so.

But as fate would have it, Rajesh Khanna met Dimple Kapadia at a party before the release of Bobby and fell in love with her as well. Dimple’s parents had some apprehensions, mainly due to the big age gap between them but ultimately relented. They got married in a grand ceremony but the marriage lasted less than 10 years because of irreconcilable differences between them.

It is said that Rajesh Khanna did not want Dimple to act in films after marriage. After separating from Rajesh Khanna, Dimple made a big comeback with Saagar co-starring Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor. Dimple has two daughters with Rajesh Khanna, Twinkle and Rinkie Khanna.