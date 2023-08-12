When Director JP Dutta Revealed Why His 1997 Film Border’s Success Frustrates Him

The 1997 film Border was a huge hit among the audience. It raised the bar for war genre movies in Bollywood. The film, which was directed by JP Dutta, was an epic film that featured an ensemble star cast that included Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Puneet Issar, Tabu, and Pooja Bhatt. The film’s success was beneficial for the cast and crew. JP Dutta was frustrated and hurt by Border’s success. Let’s take a look at the reason. In an interview in 2018, JP Dutta admitted that he was hurt by Border’s success because, from that point onwards, he was only remembered for this film. All his hard work on his other films was partially ignored. He said he was upset that he is only recognised for his contribution to Border, and the rest was left unseen.

JP Dutta further added that when he came to know that Border is telecasted on TV every Independence Day, it hurt him because nobody considered his other war film, LOC: Kargil. LOC: Kargil, he said, was the movie he worked the hardest in. It was a long 4-hour movie, and he was contemplating whether to cut it down to 3 hours. It was one of the toughest decisions for him. JP Dutta shared his experience of shooting LOC: Kargil. He met the parents of every officer who died or was alive; and after speaking to them, it was hard to remove anything as he was touched by inspirational stories of them. This is what makes JP Dutta frustrated and hurt, that there is always a buzz around Border, but no one appreciates LOC: Kargil.

Border was one of the dream projects of JP Dutta, and he was involved in the direction, production, and screenplay for the film. The cinematography was done by Ishwar R Bidri and Nirmal Jani. The music for the movie was provided by Anu Malik and Aadesh Shrivastava. The film, made on a budget of Rs 10 crore, was able to make a box office collection of Rs 65 crore and was one of the biggest hits of the year.