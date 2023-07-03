When Disha Patani Confessed To Pursuing Tiger Shroff: 'I Was Trying To Impress Him, It Didn't Work'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff who were rumoured to be dating for a few years parted ways last year. Now, almost a year later, the duo were captured together for an event. They were seen arriving together for an event in Delhi. Tiger’s sister Krishna also accompanied them. This was also India’s premier professional Mixed Martial Arts promotion and the brainchild of Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff, and sister Krishna.

Amid speculations of a patch up, an old interview of Disha, wherein she talks about Tiger, is going viral. During the chat, before the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Disha was asked if she was dating Tiger Shroff and she said, “No I am not dating him. I think because I’m not that cute. I’m not cute enough for him. I was trying to impress him, but it didn’t work. I guess he already has too many beautiful actresses around him, he doesn’t give me importance."

While Tiger and Disha remained silent about the break-up speculations, reports suggested that Tiger had moved on with Akanksha Sharma, with whom he has collaborated on two music videos. These include ‘Casanova’ and ‘I am a Disco Dancer 2.0.’

Jackie Shroff, when asked about Tiger and Disha’s breakup rumours, called them ‘thick buddies’ and said, “They (Tiger and Disha) have always been friends and are still friends. I have seen them go out together. Not that I keep track of my son’s love life. That’s the last thing I want to do, like infringe on their privacy. But I feel that they are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha Patani will soon be seen in Project K with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. Tiger on the other hand has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar.