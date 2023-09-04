When Dulquer Salmaan Drove A Luxury Car On Sets To Command Respect: 'Suddenly, People Walked Around Me...'

Dulquer Salmaan has a distinctive knack for drawing attention to himself. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, he recalled an incident from his past when he found himself repeatedly being overlooked on a film set. Frustrated by the situation, he took a action that transformed the dynamics from being unnoticed by everyone to gaining much attention.

Dulquer believes that it’s important to create a presence that demands respect, whether on set or in everyday life. He said that his quest for basic human respect led him to an incident on a film set where he wasn’t even receiving that courtesy. He then resorted to driving his luxury car to ensure that people finally took notice of him.

“There was this one time where I was getting pushed around over and over again. I was like, ‘Why is this happening?’ I will be like, ‘Bhaiyaa, I am the actor in this film. You don’t see me? So, then I thought this is a perception thing and I was like, ‘Get the Porsche’,” shared Dulquer.

When asked if this action made a difference for him, the actor said that things drastically changed. “Suddenly, everyone was like, ‘Oh some big actor has come.’ It changed things. I got a chair. Suddenly, people walked around me and not to me.”

Dulquer Salmaan really loves cars and has quite a few of them. He even collects old cars, which makes his dad, megastar Mammootty, wonder if Dulquer will open a car museum one day! But when people ask him how many cars he has, he keeps it a secret.

The actor had a great 2022 as the romantic drama Sita Ramam turned out to be a super hit. He also had Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which received mixed reviews, but the actor was praised for his turn as a serial killer. This year, he was recently seen in Raj and DK’s crime-thriller series Guns and Gulaabs. His one of the most anticipated Malayalam films, King Of Kotha, was released on August 24 and did decent business at the box office.