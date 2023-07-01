When Farah Khan Roasted Karan Johar For His Struggles Growing Up In A 'Snooty' Neighbourhood; Watch

Both Karan Johar and Farah Khan are capable film-makers in their own capacity. Besides having an extensive roster of memorable movies under their belt ranging from Main Hoon Na to My Name Is Khan, their quirky equation has been the talk of the media since time immemorial. Thus, it’s natural for the two to take digs at each other from time to time. A recent clip that has gone viral on Reddit is a perfect example of that in which Farah Khan sarcastically took a dig at Karan Johar’s struggles.

In the video that seems to be taken from some talk show, Karan Johar recalls hailing from a ‘snooty neighborhood’ where people didn’t watch Hindi Cinema. He shared,"Dekhiye kya hota tha I grew up in a very snooty neighborhood. Waha Hindi film koi nahi dekhta tha. Besides a few movie stars, nobody knew…". He is interrupted by Sajid Khan who asks him, “Ye Konsa Desh Tha". Just when Karan Johar begins answering the question by ‘Ye Yahi tha’, he is again interrupted by Farah Khan.

“Ye wahin tha jahan woh struggling kar rahe the on the 10th floor high rise of Malabar Hills. Ye bichare itne gareeb the ki ye bas school mein cookies aur cupcakes leke jaate the.(he was so poor that he used to take cookies and cupcakes to school)," said Farah evoking laughter among the audience members.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan have been the best of friends. And who better to roast each other than the closest of friends. On last year’s Friendship Day, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share a video, giving us a glimpse of how brutal they are to each other. In the video, he mocks Farah Khan’s sense of fashion and calls her a ‘stop sign’ for wearing all red. He even mocks her neckpiece, and says that it looks like a medal, adding that she can’t be getting it for her fashion! Farah is quick to respond and says, “No, it’s for being friends with you for 25 years!” Ouch.

Next, Farah picked on Karan’s shirt that had faces made on it. She says, “Oh my god your shirt. So many faces. You multi-faced. One for successful people, one for not so successful. Is that right?" Karan replies, “I am not partial Farah, please. Otherwise, I won’t be talking to you." Captioning the video, Karan wrote, “The rapid fire you never knew you needed !!! #karah Video credit- @varundvn.”

Karan and Farah have collaborated after a decade in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. They had last worked together in Student Of The Year, which marked the debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Farah had also made a cameo in the film.