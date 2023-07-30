When Fardeen Khan Said He Took A Break From Acting To Spend Time With 'Natasha Madhvani And Kids'

Fardeen Khan and Natasha Madhvani might be heading towards separation after a wedlock of over 15 years. While two are doting parents to kids Diani and Azarius, a recent report allegedly suggests that the two have been living separately for a year now and they might be splitting on an amicable note. If the news is true, then it certainly comes as a shock for their fans especially after Fardeen Khan had taken a break from acting to focus on his family.

Back in the 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, when Fardeen Khan was asked about the reason behind his absence from the films especially after 2010 romantic comedy, Fardeen Khan had stated that he did so to focus on his family. He told the entertainment portal, “I wanted to be there for my wife Natasha and my kids, who are the center of my world. I enjoy being a dad. Now that I am back, I feel like a newcomer. But I think I come with a certain degree of wisdom. You are calmer while approaching things and you have seen how things work. I am glad to be back.’

For the unversed, as per a report in Times Of India, Fardeen and Natasha have been living separately for over a year now. A source close to them revealed to the portal, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.” Fardeen is currently living in Mumba along with his mother, while Natasha is putting up in London with her kids. It’s still unclear, what went wrong between them.

Back in 2005, Fardeen and Natasha’s wedding was lavish affair. In 2013, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, and in 2017 they welcomed their second child, a son.

Fardeen was away from Bollywood for quite a while but now rumours of his comeback often make headlines. He reportedly has a film with Riteish Deshmukh Visfot which is helmed by Kookie Gulati. The film would also star Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza. He is also reported to star in the sequel to his 2005 hit, No Entry.

Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaye, post which he took a sabbatical from work and in order to focus on his family.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he opened up about his hiatus from the film industry. He said, “After my father passed, I needed some time off. I went through a tough time. I had a little bit of a health scare myself in 2009, just a few months after my father passed. Then we were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me. We had challenges in having children, so we had to go the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai. Natasha really suffered because IVF is not easy. It’s very hard on your body and on your health,” he shared.

Speaking of Natasha Madhvani, she is the daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz. Fardeen is the cousin of Suzanne Khan and actor Zayed Khan.